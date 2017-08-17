The Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation is getting closer to meeting their fundraising goals for a CT scanner in Smithers.

Executive Director Laurel Menzel says they have about $200,000 left to go to reach their goal.

Estimates are above $2 million for the CT scanner. The Moose has reached out to Northern Health for more information on an updated estimate and timeline.

“We’ve got a few tricks up our sleeves still so we’re gonna be working on getting that money raised and getting a CT scanner here in Smithers because it’s what the community has voiced that really want,” says Menzel.

She says having a scanner in town will save people from having to travel.

“For a lot of people in Smithers or the surrounding communities that’s going to mean that they get to go home at the end of the procedure or that they get to have their loved ones there with them. And as you know, having that support there can be really helpful and healing during those times.”

The hospital foundation raises money each fall at their Gala for health care initiatives across the Bulkley Valley including a new CT scanner.