The Union of BC Indian Chiefs says First Nations have filed a discrimination claim at the United Nations over Canada’s Industrial Development Process.

Hereditary Chief Namoks with the Office of the Wet’suwet’en said from Geneva that his intent is to protect wild salmon on the Skeena.

“We don’t have a democratic society. It’s run by industry and it’s the almighty dollar and they’re risking everything we love; the water the land, the culture – all of it. When you lose that you lose your freedoms. So to us, it’s absolutely discrimination.”

Namoks says the regulatory process for large resource projects like Pacific NorthWest LNG or Enbridge’s Northern Gateway is flawed.

“We’ve been managers of our territory and stewards for thousands of years and yet we’re the last on the list they talk to. and that’s why these projects fail.”

Namoks says the people aren’t against development but says other ways should be pursued to create an economy.