A Watershed Stewardship Facility and Fish Hatchery is ready to start up this September.

Environmental Educator Cindy Verbeek says they’ll raise up to 3 thousand coho salmon this year into the Upper Bulkley with the aim of public education.

“The Upper Bulkley River is considered one of the most endangered and impacted watersheds in the Skeena Watershed. And raising coho is one of the ways that we can connect the community to the watershed and the fish that are here,” says Verbeek.

People will be able to head out to the facility to become a volunteer to learn about water quality and how the hatchery works. The 20 by 30-foot facility is located close to where the Upper Bulkley River meets the Buck Creek on property leased by Canfor.

“And then we’re hoping to have tours and some environmental education events at the hatchery as well.”

Verbeek says with their building in Houston nearly ready, they’ll look add a nature centre on the facility in the next few years.

She says they still need to raise another $10,000 for the current building. For the second phase, they’ll be looking to raise an additional $150,000.

The grand opening of the watershed facility is set for September 23rd.