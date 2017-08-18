Telkwa is looking to add a dangerous and aggressive dog classification to their animal control bylaw.

Mayor Darcy Repen says a few aggressive dogs in the village affecting the safety of children recently has triggered the move.

He hopes the bylaw will soon have more teeth.

“It falls back to the owner: if you can control your dog and make sure they’re not aggressive or harming anyone in the public commons in an aggressive way then you shouldn’t have an issue. And of course, dogs have to be on a leash when in public in the village anyway.”

Repen says the enforcement of the bylaw will be complaint based, something he says they’ll be hammering out.

The village is in charge of enforcing the bylaw. However, in more serious circumstances the RCMP will get involved.

The changes to the bylaw had its first and second reading this week and will be back on the council agenda at a future date.