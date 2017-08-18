The BC government has extended the province-wide state of emergency through until September 1st as a result of the wildfires.

This marks the third expansion since the crisis began, previous days include July 19th and August 4th, and this will ensure federal, provincial, and local resources delivered quickly and efficiently.

BREAKING: @bcndp extend #BCWildfires State of Emergency to September 1st, the 3rd time since crisis began | #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/9mC2RRFvdi — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) August 18, 2017

Financial support will continue as well with a $600 grant given to each household affected by the fires.

This will continue to be renewed every two weeks until evacuees can return home.

Currently, there are 138 wildfires burning in BC, with 27 evacuation orders displacing more than 4,400 people, and an additional 27 evacuation alerts affecting nearly 21,000 others.