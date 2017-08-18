The BC Wildfire Service says there are currently 140 wildfires burning across the province, with seven new ones starting on Friday, and four on Thursday.

Since April 1st, we have seen 1,037 blazes destroying more than 902,000 hectares of land.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says 3,800 firefighter crews and staff have been deployed, which includes 622 from outside of BC.

“As of right now, we have 176 aircraft are flying across the province, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, supporting our crews on the ground. Of course, as it has been over the last month-and-a-half, our efforts remain focused on responder and public safety, as well as keeping our highway routes open.”

He says the weekend weather is forecasting thundershowers and strong, gusty winds up to 80km per hour, which will be a pain in the side for first responders.

“This weather system is going to lead to increased activity and growths on a number of these fires. There is potential for some scattered showers, but at this point, it’s not looking like there’s going to be enough rain to do much help. The wind is definitely going to be our biggest challenge in the next 48 hours.”

Skrepnek explains this is mainly a concern for the Cariboo and Kamloops Fire Centres, but the system could potentially stabilize by Sunday afternoon.

To date, suppression costs are at an estimated $329.7 million.