The Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance is making some progress according to Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen.

The NDP have committed to negations this fall on a resource sharing agreement with the 21 municipalities of the alliance.

“It’s going to provide that additional injection into the community that can either offset taxes or maybe Telkwa can one day emerge from just being concerned about water, sewer, and roads.”

Repen says it’s one of the most important funding initiatives for municipalities in a very long time.