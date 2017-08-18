The Conservation Officer Service is again warning the public to manage bear attractants.

With fall around the corner, bears will be increasing their feed to get ready for the winter

to manage non-natural food sources you can keep your garbage in a bear-resistant bin and also manage fruit by having it picked.

The Co office warns that once bears get the taste for human food they become a risk to people and often have to be killed.

They also note that this season was busy for human-bear conflicts and was likely due to cool, wet spring conditions that resulted in poor growth of natural bear foods.