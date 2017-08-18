Northern Health will be looking for funding at the Northwest Regional Hospital District for a CT scanner in Smithers.

So far, close to 2 million has been raised locally for the estimated 2.7 million-dollar project.

Cormak Hickish is the Health Service Administrator with Northern Health for the Smithers area.

“The Northern Health board has already given conditional approval for CT. They did that last February. But this February, we’re hopeful that the Northern Health board will support the final approval and final capital funds.”

it will then take up to a few more years to get the point where the actual construction can begin, says Hickish.

He says there’s about 3 to 3.5 thousand CT scans that come out of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes each year.