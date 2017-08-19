Helicopter flies over Williams Lake to assist fire suppression efforts | Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 138 fires burning across the province, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,049.

Suppression efforts have now cost $337.3 million, and an estimated 944,000 hectares of land has been destroyed as a result.

Chief fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says 14 new ones started on Friday.

“Those new fires were spread out throughout the entire province, including the Prince George, Kamloops, Southeast, and Cariboo Fire Centres. So, again, really widespread activity, and many of those fires were lightning-caused.”

He adds however, winds have not been as strong as first predicted to start the weekend.

“It certainly was not enough rain to do much in terms of putting a dent in the current fire situation. It still remains quite dry out there and whatever showers we did see were only sporadic.”

Skrepnek provided some good news on the Elephant Hill wildfire, explaining its is now 25% contained, but the size remains the same at 168,000 hectares.

The public is being urged once more to call *5555 to report any new fires in their area, whether it be lightning, or human-caused.