Before being named Moricetown, the First Nations community north of Smithers was originally named Wiset by the Witsuwit’en people, according to Wanda Nikal, a cultural advocate and community health representative with the Moricetown Health Centre.

She’s been a part of starting a petition aimed at bringing back the traditional Wiset name after Father Morice (a Catholic priest) came to the area in the 1800s and changed the name to Moricetown.

“This is a way of reclaiming our Witsuwit’en language, culture and history; something that was ignored by the missionaries, the government, and the settlers. Witsuwit’en people have an ancient history, and this needs to be honoured, respected and acknowledged.”

Nikal says Moricetown should have a traditional name like the other surrounding First Nations communities including Hagwilget and Kispiox.

The name Wiset in the Witsuwit’en language describes where the river meets the Moricetown canyon and where it drops into the drainage, according to elders.

So far, Nikal says they have about 100 signatures after starting the petition this summer. Any name change will have to happen through a vote at the band council, and Nikal has indicated that the new band chief is interested in bringing back the Wiset name.

The band has about 2,000 members; 700-800 of which live on-reserve. Nikal says the petition will keep going until they have as many signed on as possible.

The petition is at the Moricetown Museum, health centre and band office with plans to bring it to the Office of the Wet’suwet’en in downtown Smithers.