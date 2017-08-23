BC’s worst wildfire season on record has taken a toll on drivers, as well as their vehicles.

According to ICBC, 124 claims have been made since the crisis began, in which most damages have been caused by extreme heat or smoke.

Spokesperson Lindsay Olsen says as a result, the insurance company is changing two of its policies in an effort to help evacuees.

“Customers whose ICBC comprehensive insurance coverage has recently expired will still be able to purchase this coverage. Meanwhile, customers who’ve acquired a new vehicle from a dealer can still purchase full optional coverage if they already have, or have previously purchased, optional coverage with the previous vehicle.”

She adds some of the vehicle damages have ended in total losses.

“We’ve been reviewing all claims on a case-by-case basis, but we wanted to formally change our policies for this special circumstance, so that the policies are very clear for our customers and our brokers.”

Olsen says the cost-to-date for ICBC in claims due to the wildfires has reached $500,000.

