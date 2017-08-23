The RCMP are warning about a possible paving scam in Burns Lake costing residents thousands of dollars.

Police have received reports of a fraudulent company in town scamming businesses with paving driveways and parking lots.

As part of the alleged swindle, people pay up front for work that never gets done.

Police are advising the public to be cautious with anyone offering a service or product where you pay before work is done.

The Burns Lake RCMP also recognize that there are legitimate door to door businesses.

Uninvited businesses are also required to provide contracts for their services and products.

The RCMP have a few tips:

•Know whom you are dealing with. Personnel from these businesses should have no problem providing identification & documentation.

•Confirm your seller’s name, address and telephone number. Employees should know the company address and phone number.

•If an offer is too good to be true, it almost always is. Products and services priced way below market value should cause some red flags.

•Call the businesses’ customer service line. Check to see if the phone number works and if it does, ask them questions.

•Know your cancellation rights. BC’s consumer contracts regulation gives you 10 days to cancel your door-to-door sales contract for any reason. You also have up to a year to cancel if your contract doesn’t include certain information (such as the business’s name and total price and payment terms).

•Be cautious of down payments and keep a copy of your contract. BC’s consumer contracts regulation also states that if you’re asked to make a down payment, it can’t be more than 10 per cent of the total cost or $100 – the lesser of the two. You must also receive a copy of the contract at the time of signing or it’s not binding.

•Ask questions about prize incentives. Surveys or prize incentives are tactics that can used by some door-to-door salespeople who want to gain access to your home and run you through sales presentations. Make an informed decision and be sure you want the service or product before accepting any free gifts.

•Do your research. Before signing any contract or committing to a purchase, it’s always a good idea to get more information first – ask our friends or neighbours about their experience or do some research about the company online. You can also contact your local Better Business Bureau, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Consumer Protection BC, to enquire about the business.

•Don’t rush. Ask the sales person for some time to think about the purchase. A legitimate salesperson will not pressure you. And remember that it’s also okay to say no.