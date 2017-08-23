There are now 138 wildfires burning in BC, just five more than Tuesday’s update. That brings the season total to 1,076 fires, and 1,024,782 hectares lost.

Suppression efforts sit at about $370.5 million.

Looking and this week’s forecast, parts of the South will see strong gusts and cooler temperatures into the weekend, says Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on it in terms of how it’s going to roll out. It could bring us some good rain but that will be coming with wind and the wind is a certainty at this point. We’re going to have to see how these fires react to it and certainly if we start seeing new Fires at the result.”

Parts of the Cariboo, Prince George, and Coastal Fire Centres will see rain into the weekend. Williams Lake, Quesnel, and Prince George could see thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Most southwest and south central areas will still have hot and sunny conditions.

These conditions played a toll in the BC Wildfire Service rescinding the campfire ban Wednesday at noon.

“We’re seeing significantly less threat from potential campfire starts up there so we’re comfortable raining in those prohibitions a little bit,” says Skrepnek.

The ban is still active in the Vanderhoof Forest District.

The service also rescinded the backcountry access.

The Plateau Complex fire is largest in BC’s history at 467,000 hectares. It’s still burning actively but not spreading. There are 600 firefighters on it.

The Hanceville-Riske Creek has remained the same at about 230,000 hectares. Currently fighting it is 329 firefighters plus support staff and aircraft.

Elephant Hill has gotten bigger since Tuesday. Most recent burning was within containment lines. It’s 166,00 ha, 35% contained. There are 413 firefighters with help from air craft and heavy equipment.