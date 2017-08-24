Sockeye salmon adults migrating up the Adams River to spawn

Recreational Sockeye fishing is now open on the Skeena River, Babine River and Babine Lake as of yesterday with a limit of one per day.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says the Tyee Test fishery has exceeded 800,000 sockeye.

Recreational sockeye fishing opens in the following areas:

Effective immediately to September 15, 2017:

Babine Lake, not including tributaries and excluding those waters within a 400 m radius of the following tributary streams: Morrison Creek, Six Mile Creek, Pierre Creek, Pendleton Creek, Hazelwood Creek, Twain Creek, Tachek Creek, Five Mile Creek, Four Mile Creek, Sockeye Creek, Big Loon Creek, Tsezakwa Creek, Pinkut Creek. Also closed east of a line from Gullwing Creek to the south shore of Babine Lake.

Effective immediately to August 31, 2017:

Babine River

Effective immediately to September 15, 2017:

Skeena River mainstem waters only, upstream of the CNR railway bridge at Terrace, B.C. to the confluence with the Babine River (Except for Skeena River mainstem waters only, near the Kitwanga River mouth, from Mill Creek upstream to the Highway 37 Bridge.)

Effective immediately to September 15, 2017:

Skeena River mainstem waters downstream of CNR Railway bridge at Terrace, B.C.

Recreational Sockeye fishing will remain closed in the Bulkley River.