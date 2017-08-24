Skeena Bulkley-Valley MP Nathan Cullen wants to make sure the Liberal government makes good on their promise to review cuts the previous Conservative government made to the Fisheries Act.

In 2012, the Harper government made cuts to the act including habitat protection and environmental monitoring laws, something the Liberal government promised to review in 2015.

Cullen says he and the NDP Fisheries Critic Fin Donnelly will be putting the pressure on the liberals this year when Parliament resumes.

With a record low anticipated return for Sockeye in the Skeena Watershed at the beginning of this season, Cullen wants to make sure the fish stocks inland are as healthy as possible.

“We see the federal government year after year trying to pump farmed fish all over the place even though it has a huge risk. And meanwhile, we have the whole wild salmon policy sitting there going stale,” says Cullen.

He says a lack of funding has made it difficult to do the work that’s needed to protect the habitat and restore fish stocks.

“A lot of the work that’s done by the Cowen Commission, by the fisheries committees; we’ve got a lot of plans that will work…again, we’re just asking the government to do what they said they were going to do.”

The federal government says Canadians can share their views on policy for any changes to the fisheries act until Monday.

You can click here to have your say.