The BC Wildfire Service estimates they’ll lose around 400-500 fire fighting personnel when seasonal contracts finish at the end of August.

That’s a loss of about 30-40% of the force, according to Fire Information Officer Navi Saini.

“To offset this anticipated decrease in crew numbers, we are continuously bringing in additional assistance from the forest industry, other provinces, fire departments and other countries,” says Saini.

She says they’ll be using The Canadian Inter Agency Forest Fire Centre to help build up their force again.

With the fire season quiet in other parts of the country, she expects the transition to be smooth.