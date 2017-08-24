ICBC has completed some recent projects in the North in an effort to make roads safer and reduce collisions.

These projects include a 534-metre long median on Highway 97 in Prince George, a new passing lane on Highway 37 in Kitimat, and update road work at the intersection of Anderson and Lewis Drive in Quesnel.

Road Safety and Community Coordinator Doug MacDonald says $810,000 has been invested in 41 regional projects since 1992.

“For every $1 we out in, we get a $5 returned in reduction of claims, and the idea behind that is to reduce claims, and more importantly, reduce accidents to make the community safer here in Northern British Columbia.”

According to MacDonald, there’s been a 24% decrease in serious crashes, as well as a 15% reduction in property damage claims after the improvement is complete.

“A lot of the great successes we’ve had in Northern BC is working with a different cities because they want to make the community safer for all their citizens. That’s one of the best parts of this job, getting to work for those communities and to totally reduced those crashes.”

In total, ICBC has given more than $14 million in 650 road safety projects in the North in the last 25 years in conjunction with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).