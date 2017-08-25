The number of people receiving Employment Insurance (EI) benefits in BC was 49,700 in June, according to Stats Canada.

That’s a decline of 1.9% on a month-over-month basis.

The year-over-year decline in the province was even bigger says Hazel. “Compared with June of 2016 the number of EI recipients was down 4.6%.”

She adds BC was one of seven provinces in the country to record a monthly decline.

“Notably, Prince Edward Island and Alberta, decreases were also observed in New Brunswick and Ontario and at the same time Manitoba and Saskatchewan had slightly fewer beneficiaries while Newfoundland and Labrador had slightly more.”

In Canada, the number of people on EI saw a decline of 1.3% from May.

It’s the eighth consecutive month the nation saw a drop in this category.