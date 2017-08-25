In just their fifth week in office, the BC NDP government have eliminated tolls on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges in the Lower Mainland, taking effect on September 1st.

At a news conference in Vancouver, Premier John Horgan says the province will take on the operating costs of the two structures.

The estimated cost to wind down tolling operations is $12 million, and removing the tolls will also cost the province an additional $132 million for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Port Mann Bridge = $94 million

Golden Ears Bridge = $38 million

The NDP are urging people to pay their TReO bills before Midnight on August 31st.

Outstanding tolls will still need to be paid in full.

