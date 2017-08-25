The Smithers Fire Department will be getting a new fire truck after scoring a deal down south.

Council approved the purchase of a truck from the Village of Chase for 140k.

Fire Chief Keith Stecko we’re getting a deal because the village of Chase can’t drive the truck due to a lack of licensed drivers.

with the new machine, Smithers will be donating their old 1976 truck to Fire Fighters Without Borders.

The non-profit organization assists fire departments in other countries that are in need of equipment.