The Smithers Fire Department will be getting a new fire truck after scoring a deal down south.
Council approved the purchase of a truck from the Village of Chase for 140k.
Fire Chief Keith Stecko we’re getting a deal because the village of Chase can’t drive the truck due to a lack of licensed drivers.
with the new machine, Smithers will be donating their old 1976 truck to Fire Fighters Without Borders.
The non-profit organization assists fire departments in other countries that are in need of equipment.