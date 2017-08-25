The Child Development Centre (CDC) will have to pay for a new sidewalk on 7th Ave as a part of their expansion plans in Smithers.

Council debated whether a non-profit should be paying for public infrastructure, with Councillor Bill Goodacre calling it the second ‘sidewalk to nowhere.’

With no connecting sidewalk existing right now on 7th Ave, staff says it’s a priority to build one in the future.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach wants to be consistent with the use of the off site works bylaw triggered by renovations over 100k for commercial developers.

“We want to ensure a level playing field, and we also want to facilitate development in our community. based on the vote of council – even though they’re a non-profit – they’re also a developer,” says Bachrach.

There’s no cost estimate yet on the required off-site improvements for the CDC. The non-profit will also have to pave the laneway between 7th and 8th Ave.

Staff has indicated that a similar lane paving project this year cost around 7 thousand dollars.