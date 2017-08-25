The Office of the Wet’suwet’en(OW) are looking to have the Environmental Stewardship Initiative(ESI) expanded to 10 years.

Hereditary Chief Namoks says the research program right now is only 4 years long.

He says collecting data is crucial for First Nations to monitor the territory and environment, especially regarding water quality.

Starting off as a $30 million dollar collaboration between 28 first nations in the north and BC, the ESI helps collect info on moose, fish and fish habitat as well.

“Any scientific study; they always want to look at anywhere from 7 to 10 years – that’s usually the timeline. So, why can’t we keep something that long to do some valuable research and collect data? Data is important for the future,” says Namoks.

Namoks says the OW is also waiting for the Trudeau government to restore cuts to the water protections act.

A Skeena Regional Forum on the ESI will take place on Wednesday at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers from 9 am to 4pm.