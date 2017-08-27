In less than two weeks, kids will be heading back to the classroom after an eventful summer, and BC’s Education Minister Rob Fleming has issued a statement about the upcoming year.

In an opinion-editorial style release, the MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake has announced a government funding of $2 million to help recruit teachers in rural areas, as well as specialist positions.

“Our first priority is to make sure students are getting the support they need in classrooms this fall. We will fully cover the costs of the agreement on class size and composition. Districts are creating smaller class sizes and hiring 3,500 new teachers.”

He believes the previous Liberal government of 16 years left students in the dark with overcrowded classrooms.

“It’s time we worked together to do things differently; to invest in public education and look ahead to what a sustainable, strong and properly resourced education system can deliver for all British Columbians.”

The Minister lists two other priorities in what he thinks is critical, which include creating a safe and secure environment by speeding by repairs and replacements, as well as offering equal opportunity for kids from all skill levels and backgrounds.

Fleming adds the key to a better future is providing quality education, and the proper resources to do so.