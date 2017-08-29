The Smithers RCMP will be making some high-profile arrests during their Jail n Bail Fundraiser.

“I am hoping to get one of the reporters from the Moose Play reporters from the Moose to be actually thrown in jail and I’m sure we’ll see our Mayor Taylor Bachrach who is always such a good sport when it comes to these sorts of events and all kinds of different people. We may even have a visit from the safety bear,” says Cst. Jennifer McCreesh, Smithers RCMP.

Community citizens will be on arrested on Thursday from their day jobs and thrown into the slammer at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union parking lot on 1st Avenue.

A BBQ by donation is also on tap for the fundraiser with burgers and hot dogs being served.

McCreesh explains how the fundraising process works.”All of the participants will attempt to obtain the suggested minimum of $300 and all of that money goes to pediatric cancer research and in support of the Caps for Cancer Tour de North.”

The bike ride will be from Williams Lake to Fort St. John with 32 riders participating.

A number of police officers, emergency service personnel, and the media are taking part to support Camp Goodtimes in the Lower Mainland.

The Tour de North is slated for September 12 to 18.