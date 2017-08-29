On Sunday, the BC NDP confirmed its taking on a Liberal campaign promise made in March.

A $2 million recruitment fund is being created to attract teachers to specialty and rural area positions.

BC Teachers Federation (BCTF) spokesperson and Prince George District Teachers Association (PGDTA) President Joanne Hapke calls the announcement a refreshing perspective.

“It would’ve been wonderful if the previous government had addressed the teacher shortage when it became evident, and that you can’t cut down teacher education programs, take away seats, and expect to have teachers available when you need them.”

She believes the money should help cover necessary expenses in order to attract applications.

“It could be used possibly for student loan forgiveness, housing and moving expenses, and we also have to look at our new teachers. They’re near the bottom of salaries in Canada, so maybe we need to look at increasing those salaries too.”

There are no firm details on how the money will be distributed; the recognition also follows the BCTF’s supreme court win in November.

The government will also be starting upgrades for schools fairly soon, and local enrolment numbers are expected to be released by the end of September.