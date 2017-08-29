All signs point to the Smithers Airport Modernization project breaking ground by September 6.

“It’s one of the biggest projects in the history of Smithers and we’re hoping to see a bunch of folks out. It’s a chance to recognize all the work that’s been put into the phases leading up to this point,” says Taylor Bachrach, mayor.

Bachrach hopes to get everything done in less than two years. “It’s going to take us into 2019. I hope at some point in 2019 to have the new terminal building up and running and I think people who use the airport are going to see changes coming as folks have already experienced the temporary Departure Lounge that we have in place so we’re going to see a lot of change out there at the airport.”

The project almost doubles the footprint of the building. “Our terminal building was built in the 1960s and is showing its age, a lot of the systems like the electrical, sprinkler system, heating, and cooling system are really outdated and in need of an upgrade. Not only are we making the terminal building bigger we’re expanding the Departure Lounge and we’re adding accessible wash rooms on the ground floor and added washrooms past security.”

Huge improvements to energy efficiency are also on tap. “That was a big goal of the council,” Bachrach says. “We’re going to be putting in a geo exchange field outside the airport which is essentially going to take heat from the ground and use it to heat the airport building.”

The total cost of the project is just over $8 million dollars.