The provincial government has been granted intervener status in the case of the Trans-Mountain Pipeline project by the Federal Court of Appeal.

Earlier this month, the NDP vowed to fight against the Trudeau government’s approval of the expansion led by Kinder Morgan.

In a statement, Environment Minister George Heyman says he hopes to defend BC’s coast to the best of his ability.

“We are pleased that the court has granted our government’s application for intervener status in the Federal Court of Appeal. It is also absolutely appropriate and necessary that we have the opportunity to defend British Columbia’s interests in this very important case.”

The orange party has also said they wish to change how resource projects are approved in the future.

Hearings are scheduled to begin on October 2nd.