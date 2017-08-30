Average weekly earnings in BC grew to $945 in June.

That’s up 1.8% compared to June of 2016 where the average weekly earnings came in at just $928.

Wholesale trade, educational services, and manufacturing are the biggest drivers for the wage hike.

Despite the increase, the province remains $28 behind the national average of $973.00.

“We still see that difference between the average for Canada and British Columbia because in some of the provinces the earnings are higher. For example, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador and Saskatchewan have earnings that are higher than a $1,000 per month,” says Emmanuelle Bourbeau, Stats Canada analyst.

She says weekly earnings in the province have been on an upward trend since the halfway point of 2013.

The number of non-farm payroll employees also grew by 3.3% or 69,000, which is the second fastest growth rate among all the provinces.

Here are the top 5 provinces for average weekly earnings in Canada.

Alberta $1,131.87

Newfoundland and Labrador $1045.87

Saskatchewan $1,001.53

Ontario $989.74

British Columbia $944.56

Earnings for the territories break down like this.