The BC government has been granted intervener status by the Federal Court of Appeal in fighting the Kinder Morgan TransMountain Pipeline Expansion project.

The provincial opposition however, believes this is purely a political move instead of a thorough plan which lays out all the pro and cons.

Natural Resource Operations Critic John Rustad calls this a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“There may be some interesting discussions that need to be had around whether consultation with First Nations has been met, but the entry of BC into this process, at such a late date, and at a time without having a solid case just shows the NDP’s intention here.”

He hopes to bring his concerns to the Victoria legislature very soon.

“There will be opportunities to ask questions and ask very pointed questions with regards to why they would have put in such a shoddy application. If you’re going to be putting these things together, you need to make sure that you do it well, that you do your homework, and that you have good and solid rationale behind what you doing.”

He adds this is a project already approved by the Trudeau government, which could make it difficult for Premier John Horgan and Environment Minister George Heyman to appeal in general.

Hearings are scheduled to begin on October 2nd.