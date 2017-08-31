According to Emergency Management BC, some people still aren’t complying with the campfire ban in place for parts of the province.

“Despite the well-advertised campfire ban in place for most of the summer some campers are choosing to have a campfire anyway. Over the last week, conservation officers issued 37 violation tickets for contraventions of the BC Wildfire Act,” says Chris Doyle, conservation officer.

He says some of those fires were unattended.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning ban may be issued a ticket for $1,150, pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

As for the wildfires themselves, there are 150 blazes currently burning bringing the total number of fires to 1,161 since April 1st.

All of them have burned an estimated 1,073,010 hectares.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says they have no shortage of people on the front lines helping out. “We currently have 3,800 personnel working across the province including 636 from out of province and over 1500 contractors from the BC forest industry.”

The Labour Day long weekend is expected to bring hot temperatures to most of the province.

The upcoming forecast definitely has the BC Wildfire Service on edge.

Skrepnek adds the weather will be an ongoing concern. “Environment Canada has indicated that we could have some record-breaking temperatures in store for us over the next 3 to 4 days and that pattern is going to be starting on Saturday. Again, showers are expected for the central parts of the province and could potentially even creep into the Cariboo Fire Center in some areas.”

He adds there is a small possibility of some dry lighting that could ignite additional fire activity.

Currently, there are 165 recreational sites and 41 trails that are closed with the Kamloops, Cariboo and Southeast Fire Centres.

They will remain closed over the long weekend and people are advised to visit and trails or recreation sites in those areas.

Visitors currently visiting or camping in those parts are being asked to leave.