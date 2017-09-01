The BC Utilities Commission will be traveling across northern BC holding community input sessions on the Site C Dam.

The BCUC will begin the northern leg of their tour starting on September 29 in Prince George at the Ramada Hotel from 6 to 10 pm.

Additional sessions across the north will be held in Hudson’s Hope followed by two more meetings in Fort St. John.

The first phase of data and analysis collection closed on Wednesday and now the review panel will begin deliberations and will issue a preliminary report on September 20.

Registration opens on September 6 by going online at www.sitecinquiry.com or by phone at 1-844-815-6190.