The BC government is expanding the current tuition waiver program from 11 post-secondary institutions to 25.

The funding allows youth in care, ages 19 to 26, to receive free education with the hopes of thriving instead of surviving.

BREAKING: @jjhorgan says #bcpoli will waive tuition fees for children in care; 25 post-secondaries will have this program in place | #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/BdY1zcfrA3 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 1, 2017

Premier John Horgan says everyone should be given a chance at higher learning.

“I personally can’t think of a better way to start September than to announce that there will no longer be tuition cost for those kids who have had the roughest of goes, and we want to have the brightest of futures.”

.@bcndp: Students accessing free tuition program must be from BC, 19-26yo, & have been in care for minimum of 24 months | #bced #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) September 1, 2017

Horgan adds it’s a government priority to have the backs of struggling youth.

“I can firmly tell you that my adult children didn’t just say, ‘Thanks for everything, Dad! We’ll see you later’ at 19. They contact me regularly; I’m there to help them with what wisdom I can muster, and I believe that’s the role of the parents when it comes to children in care.”

The Ministry of Advanced Education will be covering the cost of the initiative.

UNBC has been a member of the program, but the College of New Caledonia (CNC) will be joining the initiative this fall.

Premier Horgan made the announcement at Vancouver Island University (VIU) in Nanaimo with Advanced Education Minister Melanie Marks, and Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy.