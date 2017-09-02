Smithers is being advised to boil its water for the foreseeable future.

Northern Health has issued a boil water notice for the Town and according to the authority, recent tests have shown coliform bacteria, which could lead to undisclosed health risks.

Users must bring their water to a rapid rolling boil for at least one minute, letting it cool down before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or food prep.

This notice does not apply however to the Smithers Regional Airport, or residents living near Watson’s Landing as they’re both on a separate water source.

