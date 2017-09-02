Consumers of Western Family’s fresh pineapple chunks in ready-to-go cups are being warned.
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, Hepatitis A has been detected in the snack, and any purchased after August 11th may contain the virus.
The product was sold at 38 Overwaitea Food Group locations, including the Save-On-Foods in Terrace.
- 4731 Lakelse Avenue (Skeena Mall)
The BC CDC believes other products may be affected as well, but the investigation is still on-going.
They advise anyone who may be affected to contact your family doctor immediately so you can try to get a Hepatitis A vaccine.
