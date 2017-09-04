Town of Smithers staff will begin adding chlorine to the town’s water distribution system starting today.

Residents may notice a slight chlorine smell in their tap water.

This mitigative measure will eliminate bacteria from the distribution system.

The town remains in contact with Northern Health’s Environmental Health Officer, and are working towards having the boil water notice lifted as soon as possible.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach thanks, residents, and businesses for their patience while we address this situation.