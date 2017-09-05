The Times Higher Education World University Rankings include UNBC for the very first time.

The post-secondary school placed among the top four-percent of higher education institutions worldwide.

UNBC placed 627th in international outlook. “It looks at things like our initiatives around the world and how we’re preparing ourselves on campus – this is just good evidence that the efforts we’ve been making around internationalizing our campus are already paying off,” says Dr. Daniel Weeks, school president.

The university also ranked 631st when it came to industry income. “Research and industry partnerships and things like our campus initiatives around being green and our energy projects and things were brought about by industry partnerships so those kinds of things actually do contribute to our ranking,” says Weeks.

The post-secondary institution keeps doing well when compared to much bigger schools across Canada.

“We placed 24th out of 26 Canadian universities and that is all very striking in that we know that we’re doing extraordinarily well, we’re one of the smallest universities in Canada on the list and certainly one of the youngest not only in Canada but around the world,” says Weeks.

The international recognition comes after UNBC placed first in the undergraduate in Maclean’s magazine the past two years.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings include 1,000 universities from 77 different countries.