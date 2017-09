The driver of an ATV is unharmed after a collision with a train on the tracks near Highway 16 and Stenman Rd. just north of Smithers.

The quad was destroyed after being struck by the train on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say the ATV driver is facing impaired driving charges and possible civil liabilities related to the train.

Police are reminding the public to stay off rail tracks as they are private property belonging to CN Rail.