Smithers RCMP say things went well at the Telkwa BBQ this year.

Police say participants were well behaved saying the event was well organized by the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen.

Police did catch one impaired driver on coal mine Rd near the event over the weekend.

In total, Smithers RCMP responded to 61 calls over the Labour Day long weekend.

One of the incidents included a driver exceeding 45 km over the speed limit.

It happened on Hwy 16 near Palmerson Rd on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was impounded for 7 days along with fines for the driver.