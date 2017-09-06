The public will be able to learn more about the Witsuwit’en language this month at the Smithers Library.

For their third language workshop, library director Wendy Wright says people will also learn a bit about Witsuwit’en culture.

“It feels good living here in this territory and on this land to at least know a few words of the language that has been spoken here for so long,” says Wright.

She says the last session had about 17 people that came out to learn a few words and ask questions.

“It’s a very organic workshop. It’s very much driven by what the audience wants to learn. So the focus is language, but we did learn very much about the culture as well.”

The Witsuwit’en language is under threat of disappearing with an aging population of fluent speakers.

A recent report from the Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society found that there are 118 people – mostly in the Moricetown and Smithers area – that fluently speak the language. The report also found that in the past 30 years the number of house chiefs that speak the language fluently has dropped by over 60 per cent.

Witsuwit’en Language classes are also starting up this year in Moricetown with an aim of enticing the younger generation to learn the language.

Wright says a big part of the language workshop is to help revitalize the language through education and inviting the entire community to learn more.

This month’s workshop is hosted by Elder Lillian Morris at the Smithers Library on the 18th from 7-9 p.m. All are welcome.