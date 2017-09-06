As of noon on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, campfires will once again be allowed in the entire Northwest Fire Centre.

Here’s the release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and the BC Wildfire Service:

“The combination of a return to more seasonal weather conditions and the lack of significant wildfire activity has reduced the risk of wildfire in the northwest.

However, the prohibition against open fires larger than a campfire (0.5 metres by 0.5 metres) will remain in effect within the entire Northwest Fire Centre.

A map of the affected areas and their associated prohibitions is available online: http://ow.ly/mDWG30eXt0A

The following activities will remain prohibited:

* Category 2 and Category 3 open fires as defined in the wildfire regulation: http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/id/loo92/loo92/11_38_2005

* the use of sky lanterns, binary exploding targets, air curtain burners, fireworks, including firecrackers and burning barrels or burning cages of any size or description

These prohibitions cover all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, but do not apply within the boundaries of a local government that has forest fire prevention bylaws and is serviced by a fire department. Always check with local authorities to see if any other burning restrictions are in place before lighting any fire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

A poster explaining the different categories of open burning is available online: http://ow.ly/znny309kJv5

For more information on fire-related fines and penalties, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirefines

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca

You can also follow the latest wildfire news:

* On Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

* On Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo

Contact: