Over $3,600 was raised by BC Liquor Store customers in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes for the provincial wildfire effort.

That’s breaks down to $2,448 in Smithers, $521 in Burns Lake, $434 in Houston and $214 in Hazelton.

The total of $417,675 raised by customers provincially was able to break a record, according to the BC government.

Donations collected over an eight-week period between July 10th and August 31st go to the Red Cross BC Fire appeal to help those affected by evacuations with immediate needs.

“I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation for our customers and recognize the efforts of our BC Liquor Stores’ employees for supporting this important campaign. While our campaign has now come to a close, the wildfire season is not over and so I encourage everyone to continue to support the Red Cross by donating directly what they can, or by volunteering their time,” says Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO, Liquor Distribution Branch.