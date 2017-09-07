Visitors to communities in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako spend upwards of $58,680,000 a year, according to a Value of Tourism research project report that was released today by Tourism Smithers.

Direct annual expenditures for visitors in Smithers and Telkwa each year is estimated at $28,730,000 up from around $22,000,000 in 2008.

That’s an estimated increase of over 25 per cent in the value of tourism between 2008 and 2015 when the report was conducted.

The report also says the number of visitors per year to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is estimated at 250,000 with about 125,000 visitors per year to Smithers and Telkwa.

Smithers Councillor Gladys Atrill says the study provides some strength and further credibility to the tourism industry in the area.

“And when one is looking at where dollars might be spent or how to work with industry to assist it, then you know there is value coming back to the tourism sector,” says Atrill.

The research project was managed by the RDBN, conducted by Expedition Management Consulting (EMC)with value modeling provided by Destination BC.

The project was supported financially by Destination British Columbia and the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society.

Click here for the full report.

Information regarding the report will also be shared during the Tourism Panel at the Regional Business Forum on September 19, 2017 to be held in Burns Lake.