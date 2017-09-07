Fentanyl has been detected in 81% of illicit drug deaths in BC in the first seven months of 2017.

The BC Coroners Service’s latest statistics reveal a 143% increase from the same period last year, with 706 suspected overdoses out of 876.

Spokesperson Andy Watson believes the message of using drugs in a safe setting isn’t being well-communicated.

“We need to help those that are suffering because the risk is high. Our hope is that by having conversations, we can ultimately help to reduce harm and risk and hopefully stop the number of deaths that we’re seeing across the province.”

Coroners also indicate 91 suspected drug deaths in the month of July alone, equalling three fatalities per day.

However, Watson says they’ve seen fewer than five overdoses on a month-by-month basis in North Central BC.

“This is one of the lowest urban centres across BC. So, one positive to take away is that it looks like the Northern Health Authority is seeing a lower volume than the rest of the province.”

Northern Health has seen 31 total overdose deaths since the beginning of the year.

Most traces of fentanyl were found in cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.