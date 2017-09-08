The Lakes Districts Food Bank will be moving into a municipally owned house across the street from the hospital.

Mayor Chris Beach says council approved giving the nonprofit the property to use the house that held the former play school.

He says that’s after the village put out a public notice for an expression of interest after the building was no longer being used.

“The only expression of interest we received was from the food bank which was in need of a larger building and a larger lot,” says Beach.

He says it’s a good move considering the importance and impact of the food bank to the community.