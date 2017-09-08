Several people were peacefully removed from the site of the former Kispiox Forest Products mill in South Hazelton over the weekend, according to the Gitxsan Development Corporation (GDC).

Two house groups of the Gitxsan were occupying the site and blocking road access alleging a lack of transparency with the GDC.

Following a court ruling last week, CEO and President of the GDC Rick Connors says the RCMP enforced an injunction for a removal of the protesters that he says were illegally blocking access to the GDC’s equipment.

“The business was hampered by their actions and the judge was pretty swift in making the judgment call here in terms of their causing irreparable harm to the corporation,” says Connors, “so we’re able to carry on commerce now.”

Connors says he gave them extra time to move off the site due to a funeral. However, he still doesn’t understand what sparked the issue.

The Moose has reached out to the Gitxsan Want Answers facebook page and spokesperson of the house groups for comment.

In late August when the occupation started, spokesperson for the Nikate’en and Niisto Gitxsan house groups Sherry Wright says they want answers from the GDC on the removal of old equipment from the mill.

Wright said Hereditary Chief Nikate’en wants to assert jurisdiction over her territory and says issues with the GDC have been stewing for a long time.

She also alleges business decisions have been made without consultation.

“We have not had any financial details or financial audits presented to our chiefs, and our request for an all-chiefs meeting to be set up was denied,” said Wright.

Connors says finacial detail are available online at gitxsanbusiness.com

He says the request for an all chiefs meeting to discuss concerns will have to come from the chiefs and house groups.