Residents can now make anonymous complaints to the Village of Burns Lake after council approved a new policy.

However, Mayor Chris Beach says the policy will make it difficult to follow up with some complaints.

“In the past, the practice of our municipal government has been if someone’s made a complaint we follow up and get back to them so they can see what came of the complaint and if there was a change made,” says Beach.

He says the decision was made because a lot of people might not feel comfortable leaving their name when submitting a complaint, leaving some issues and concerns in the dark.

“With our new policy, you can still leave your name….if you want to remain anonymous you can, we just might not be able to do the follow-up,” says Beach.