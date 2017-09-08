The Elephant Hill wildfire has been stable the past couple of days.

“We have seen some activity on sections in that northern flank, but last night and overnight, the fire received some precipitation,” says Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula.

The precipitation received was just enough to cool the area down on the northern side and get more guards built in the area.

Kekula says the plan moving forward is to take advantage of the cooler weather, with priority being in the northwest, north, and northeastern flanks.

The fire is currently estimated 192,725 hectares and is 50% contained.

As of Friday, there were 159 fires burning across BC, including five new ones starting on Thursday.

Since April 1st, the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 1,217 fires which have burned an estimated 1,163,210 hectares costing $484.7 million to date in suppression efforts.

Chief Fire Information Officer Kevin Skrepnek says a shift in the weather Friday will result in unstable weather which will translate to rain for some areas, with winds and isolated thundershowers for others.

The same weather pattern is expected to continue tomorrow.

– with files from Shawn Daniels & Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now