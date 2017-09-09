The BC Liberals have officially revoked its membership status and title from Darryl Plecas.

The now former MLA for Abbotsford-South has been removed from the party after accepting the role as new Speaker of the House in Victoria.

In a statement, Liberal Party President Sharon White says a level of trust was broken deeply with Dr. Plecas as he allegedly told fellow members he wouldn’t consider the job.

Plecas has most recently been known for threatening to leave the former governing party of 16 years if Christy Clark has stayed as leader.

Meanwhile, interim leader Rich Coleman called Friday’s announcement disappointing.

