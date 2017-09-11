The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations will be making a delegation to Smithers Council tomorrow night and Telkwa Council tonight about the Telkwa caribou herd.

For the last year and a half, the ministry has been working with local stakeholders to develop a recreation management plan for the herd.

Before moving ahead with any legislation, the provincial government wants to consult with local municipalities.

Smithers Council will also be presented with an update on the Bruce Jack Mine.

Council meets tomorrow (Tues) at 6:30 pm.

Here’s a link to the full Smithers agenda.

Here’s a link to the full Telkwa agenda. (Their meeting is at 7 p.m. tonight)